undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shemer hosts annual festival
By Staff,4 days ago
The Shemer Art Center, 5005 E. Camelback Road, will host the 2026 Shemer Arizona Arts Festival Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. The two-day festival will once again feature works of art created in a variety of mediums by over 40 Arizona artists. Each day, this event will also feature art demonstrations, Arizona authors, an interactive $5 Art Zone, live music, food and beverage vendors and a silent auction. Additional activities planned include the fourth year of the Shemer’s signature Sidewalk Chalk Festival.