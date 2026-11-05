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Library hosts author fair
By Staff,2 days ago
Head to Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual Local Author Fair. During the event, residents will discover the incredible writers who live and work in their town. Meet more than 100 local authors across fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, children’s books and more. Attendees can meet authors, browse books across genres, get signed copies directly from the authors and connect with the people behind the stories.