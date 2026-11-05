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More than half of registered voters in North Texas counties cast ballots in the November election
By KERA,6 days ago
Texans took to the polls this year to elect Democrats in every statewide race on the ballot this year. The voters turned out in numbers similar to the 2018 midterms. A week before Election Day, more than a quarter of registered voters statewide voted in person or by mail. That number was only 21% in 2022 and 24% in 2018, according to state data.