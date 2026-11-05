undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Vitamin Deficiency Risk on Ozempic and Wegovy Nobody Talks About
6 days ago
Rapid weight loss on GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro can be transformative, but what happens when slowed digestion and suppressed appetite starve your body of vital nutrients? In this episode of The Wellness Files, host Kari Beal sits down with board-certified holistic nutritionist Rebekah Fedrowitz from Santé Vie. 00:00 — Introduction 01:12 — Meet Holistic Nutritionist Rebecca Fedrowitz 02:22 — How GLP-1s Alter Digestion, Appetite, and Nutrient Absorption 03:58 — Vitamin B1 Deficiency and Neurological Risk, study 06:38 — Food Pairing, Gut Microbiome, and Nutrient Synergy 08:57 — Micronutrient and Vitamin Deficiency Testing 09:55 — Preventing Muscle Loss: Calculating Daily Protein Needs 13:30 — Protein Quality: Animal vs. Plant and Soy Cautions 16:22 — Hydration, Electrolytes, and Fluid Balance 18:51 — Bone Density, Multivitamins, and Stomach Acid Changes 21:41 — Root Causes of Fatigue and Low Energy on GLP-1s 25:10 — Key Deficiencies to Watch: Iron, B12, and Minerals 26:56 — What to Eat When Experiencing GLP-1 Stomach and Digestive Issues 29:08 — Final Takeaways and How to Follow Kari Beal.