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After voters pass amendments, public school advocates brace for effects of new tax limits
By WUNC News,6 days ago
North Carolina voters passed two amendments this week to the state constitution that would put limits on income taxes and property taxes. Public school advocates say they're worried that will shrink the funding available for North Carolina schools. What's in the amendments. One amendment would permanently cap income taxes at...
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