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Lyon County Commission approves animal-at-large resolution and approves spending
By Riley King riley@emporia.com,6 days ago
On Nov. 5, the Lyon County Commission approved Resolution 19-26, addressing animal-at-large and nuisance regulations within Lyon County. Commissioners said the measure had been in development for several years and was intended to provide additional enforcement guidance to the Sheriff's Office and County Attorney. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office also...
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