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Mixing Oil and Water: A New Calibration Option for Metals-in-Oil Testing
5 days ago
While routine in nature, the elemental analysis of organic matrices yields data that heavily impacts key financial and operational choices. Equipment condition-monitoring relies on detecting elevated levels of wear metals—such as aluminum, copper, or iron—to identify early mechanical degradation. Similarly, lubricant manufacturers use additive profiling to verify that products conform to strict elemental performance metrics. These analytical requirements also apply to industrial compliance and food safety, where spectroscopy screens non-polar matrices such as edible oils for trace metal contamination.