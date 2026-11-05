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‘The Cummer at 65’ highlights ever-expanding collection, sheds light on the art of acquisition
By Matt Shaw,6 days ago
Free local news and info, in your inbox at 6 a.m. M-F. Sometime in the early 2000s, the staff at the Cummer Museum opened a gift sent by a curious new benefactor. The Riverside institution had recently been approached by an obscure donor, who’d offered an enticing donation – free, no strings attached – to be added to the museum’s collection: An original work by Pablo Picasso.