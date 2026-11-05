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Academic freedom under fire?
By Julianna Plewes,4 days ago
Amid some professors’ warnings of a “chilling effect” on speech and political pressures from state and national legislation, the Faculty Senate is considering adjustments to Trinity University’s academic freedom policy. A Trinitonian investigation into the state of academic freedom at Trinity reveals that many faculty have increasingly felt political pressure to avoid topics that could be considered controversial.