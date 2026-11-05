undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man arrested after Jones County ATV chase
4 days ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) - Jones County deputies announced a man was arrested after a chase involving an ATV. Investigators said a deputy attempted to stop a Kawasaki ATV near the 1000 block of Tower Road near Ellisville on November 4, 2026. They said the driver of the ATV, Raleigh Maxey, 34, fled from the deputy and proceeded to ride down the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks between New Hope Road and Tower Road.