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EMT indicted after alleged sexual abuse of co-worker at Farmingville firehouse
By Danielle O'Hara,6 days ago
A Centereach EMT with the Farmingville Fire Department was indicted Thursday on charges of sexual abuse and related offenses - accused of assaulting a female co-worker inside the department's firehouse, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced. Prosecutors allege Mason Maguire, 26, arrived at the Farmingville Fire Department on Horseblock...