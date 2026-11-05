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Wendy’s is Going Back to Basics to Save its Business
6 days ago
Wendy’s is giving its U.S. franchisees permission to start the day later. The burger chain will make breakfast optional at every domestic restaurant, a significant shift in its effort to repair restaurant profitability and win back customers. The decision puts the economics of individual locations ahead of a uniform operating schedule as Wendy’s rebuilds a business still losing substantial traffic.