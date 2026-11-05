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Shinobi Group Launches Digital Games Agency, Announces Peyo Partnership for The Smurfs
By License Global,5 days ago
Shinobi Group founders Wally Nguyen, chief executive officer, and Elin Jonsson, chief brand officer, have announced the launch of Shinobi Group, a digital games agency working with entertainment brands, platforms and select development partners to shape game opportunities around the right audience, creative vision and commercial model. Working across console,...