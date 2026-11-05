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Louisiana Democratic Party optimistic about the future despite loss in 2026 U.S. Senate race
By Joe Gallinaro,6 days ago
Even though their candidate fell just short in the U.S. Senate race, the Louisiana Democratic Party is feeling a lot more optimistic today than it did just weeks ago. Louisiana House Democratic Caucus Chairman Kyle Green says the closeness of what was expected to be a Julia Letlow blowout is something that he and his fellow Democrats saw coming.