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Bioworld’s Heroes & Villains Hits the Road with Van Tour
5 days ago
Bioworld Merchandising (sponsors of the Leading Brand Manufactures 2026 white paper) will make its premiere appearance at MagicCon: Atlanta and kick off its Van Tour. Before arriving at the convention, the Heroes & Villains van will hold a pop-up event in Ridgeland, MS with “Magic: The Gathering” giveaways play, photo-ops and more. While on tour, live updates will be provided of their adventure and reveal upcoming exclusives that can be purchased at MagicCon: Atlanta.