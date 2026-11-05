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OHG Brands Ready to Tap Into Nostalgia with Leadership Team
5 days ago
While the moniker OHG Brands (standing for Original. Honest. Good) might be new, the concepts under its umbrella are not. That’s a point Anthony Ackil keeps coming back to. Ackil, who created fast casual B.GOOD when he was 26, growing it to 80 stores before selling in 2018, today leads Streetlight Ventures as CEO, an operating and investment company he founded a year after exiting. And now, Ackil and the company sit at the helm of OHG Brands, which emerged in late September as a fresh company from previous FAT Brands.
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