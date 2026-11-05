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Nemco Food Equipment Promotes Cory Shank to COO
3 days ago
Nemco Food Equipment, a third-generation, family-owned manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment, announces the promotion of Cory Shank from Vice President of Finance to Chief Operating Officer (COO). This leadership update reinforces Nemco’s commitment to operational excellence, strategic growth, and delivering exceptional value to its customers and industry partners. In...