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Debate On 4-Day School Week Continues
By Paul Bougie,5 days ago
(Sturgis, SD) — Schools in Sturgis are considering a switch to a four-day school week. Mead School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt says that the benefits from longer weekends would include better staff morale, retention and student morale. He says data shows once districts move to a four-day school week, students usually want to stick with it. There is a committee of 18 residents that was formed to get more information on what a four-day school week would look like in Sturgis. Neighboring Belle Fourche has been on an alternative schedule for several years but has adapted a Friday program for families who need additional assistance.