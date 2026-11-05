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Sioux Falls School District Asks For Input For Upcoming School Year
By Paul Bougie,5 days ago
(Sioux Falls, SD) — The Sioux Falls School District is asking for families to provide input on the district’s priorities. They are directing families to a survey on the Sioux Falls School District website, which closes on November 6th. There are ten projects being considered in the survey. The results will be prioritized if a 105-million-dollar bond passes in a vote in May.