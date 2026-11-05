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Jordan Guth Reflects on the Past Through Every Stitch
By Evan Musil,6 days ago
Jordan Guth wears his story on his sleeves. In fact, nearly every detail of the cut-and-sew designer’s new collection, under the brand J E Guth, can be traced back to important moments in his life: rugged jackets fit for a frigid Wisconsin winter; a baseball jersey referencing his time as a pitcher in the minor leagues; durable materials and flexible sewing inspired by his day job in construction. Even his unique path in fashion grew out of a desire five years ago to have more clothes that fit him as a tall man.