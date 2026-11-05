undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Susanville Police Department Awarded $43,750.00 Grant for Speeding and Reckless Driving Program to Increase Safety on Roads
6 days ago
Susanville Police Department announced today that it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads. The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:. •...
3