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Eagles injury update: Saquon Barkley back on the field
By Dave Zangaro,6 days ago
Running back Saquon Barkley was back on the practice field on Thursday as the Eagles continue to prepare to face the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at the Linc. Barkley, 29, has been fighting through hamstring and back injuries and missed the first day of the week. Against the Commanders on Sunday night, Barkley managed to play just 22 snaps, while Elijah Mitchell took the bulk of the plays.