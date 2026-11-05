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Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting on 8th Street
By Paul Bougie,5 days ago
(Sioux Falls, SD) — A man is facing charges for a shooting in October on 8th Street. Sioux Falls police say Travis Mondale Moore is facing charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault for the shooting death of Derrick Franklin. Officers responded to the one-thousand block of 8th Street on October 10th for a report of a man experiencing cardiac arrest. When they had arrived, Franklin was covered in blood and officers declared him dead on the scene. They also identified he was not suffering from cardiac arrest, but had been shot instead. Moore is being housed at the Minnehaha County Jail as the investigation continues.