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Juvenile Wanted For Murder Arrested in Aberdeen
By Paul Bougie,5 days ago
(Aberdeen, SD) — A juvenile fugitive wanted for murder in Texas was taken into custody in Aberdeen. The U.S. Marshals Service says the juvenile was wanted for a shooting in Arlington, Texas on the morning of October 25th. A warrant for the juvenile’s arrest was issued on October 30th and investigators learned he likely fled Texas to stay with relatives in Aberdeen. He is accused of shooting and killing the victim during an argument at a party.