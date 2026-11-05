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Jonathan Taylor Sends Blunt Message Amid Seahawks Trade Rumors
By Erik C. Anderson,6 days ago
Jonathan Taylor wants the uncertainty to end. The Seattle Seahawks already helped make the Indianapolis Colts’ roster reset real for him. Speaking Nov. 5 amid speculation about his future, Taylor described the strain of waiting for the NFL trade deadline and pointed to the departures of Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner as the moment the rumors became something tangible.