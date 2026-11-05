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Cardinals Do Jaguars Massive Favor by Holding Off on Ravens QB Trade
By Pankti Parmar,6 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars hold a massive edge over the Baltimore Ravens for tonight’s Thursday Night Kickoff, and they can thank the Arizona Cardinals for the gift. The Cardinals agreed to send QB Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both suffered season-ending injuries, but because the ink hasn’t dried on the paperwork yet, the deal won’t finalize until the weekend.