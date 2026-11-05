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Voters Approve Rapid City Area Schools Bond
By Paul Bougie,5 days ago
(Rapid City, SD) — A bond measure for Rapid City Area Schools was approved with 68 percent of voters selecting yes on Tuesday. RCAS Chief Financial and Operations Manager Coy Sasse says the school district “significantly reduced the ask of the bond, which was a major concern that significantly reduced the impact to taxpayers.” The 107-million-dollar bond will fund multiple projects, including HVAC and security upgrades for an elementary school and other renovations throughout the district. RCAS Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson says she is excited and grateful the community voted to support the measure.
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