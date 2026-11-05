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Meta-backed 250 MW solar farm breaks ground in Arkansas
By Michelle Lewis,6 days ago
Arkansas is getting another 250 megawatts (MW) of solar power, and Meta has signed up to buy it. EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) broke ground on Cypress Knee Solar in Chicot County, in the southeastern corner of the state, on November 4. The solar farm is expected to be completed by 2028, bringing several hundred construction jobs and an estimated $25 million in county revenue over its lifetime.
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