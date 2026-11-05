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Apple TV debuts new trailer for ‘Bad Monkey’ season two, premiering December 2nd
5 days ago
Apple TV on Thursday unveiled the trailer for the second season of its acclaimed comedy “Bad Monkey,” starring and executive produced by Vince Vaughn and developed by award-winning creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, the 10-episode sophomore season will revolve around a new original story. It will make its global debut on Apple TV with one episode on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through February 3, 2027.