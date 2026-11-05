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Bijan Robinson: I don’t feel I’m playing like one of the best backs in the league
By Josh Alper,6 days ago
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has plenty of admirers, but he didn’t give himself quite as high a grade as they do on Wednesday. Robinson leads the NFL in rushing yards and he’s fourth in yards from scrimmage, but he said on Thursday that he feels like those numbers are not telling the full story of how he is doing on the field this season.