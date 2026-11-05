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Former Cape Cod rowing coach accused of child rape
By Thea DiGiammerino,6 days ago
A former Cape Cod rowing coach has been arrested on sexual assault and rape charges, police said Thursday. The charges out of Barnstable, Massachusetts, stem from when Guy Monseair was working as a rowing coach with several rowing clubs in the area, local police said. He faces four counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.