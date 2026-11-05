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RADD Sundays Return This Weekend
6 days ago
If ever a city was built for a market, it’s Sarasota. Our consistently balmy outdoors and singularly arts-driven culture—which nurtures an unusually strong appreciation for local creatives of every discipline—turns out thousands to the various markets that pepper the area every weekend. The accolades have followed. Last month, the downtown Sarasota Farmers Market claimed the No. 1 spot in both the statewide and national rankings of American Farmland Trust’s America’s Farmers Market Celebration, with the Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch coming in at No. 2. Locals make their favorite market a ritual, visitors get a taste (pun unintended) of the city’s character and snowbirds find another reason to renew their seasonal love affair with the place.