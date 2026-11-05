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Report: WWE considered a later date in February for the 2027 Royal Rumble PLE
By Aaron Rift,5 days ago
According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE internally discussed the possibility of moving the 2027 Royal Rumble PLE back two weeks to February 20th. The idea was to take advantage of the additional exposure during Super Bowl week, as the game will air on ESPN for the first time. WWE reportedly considered the possibility of ESPN promoting the Royal Rumble throughout the week leading up to the game and during its coverage on Super Bowl Sunday.