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Amazon Gives You Until Jan. 31 to Return Gifts. 6 Return Traps Still Catch Shoppers
By Stacy Johnson CPA,4 days ago
Buy a gift on Amazon this holiday season, and you’ve got until Jan. 31 to send it back. That’s up to nearly three months of breathing room, depending on when you buy. Sounds generous. It’s also good business. Stores know a long return window makes you more willing to buy — and they’ve gotten very good at clawing some of that money back on the way out.