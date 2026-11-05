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Claude Enterprise Introduces New Security and Admin Features
By Rebeca Moen,6 days ago
Anthropic has announced a suite of new security and administrative features for Claude Enterprise, aimed at providing security teams with greater visibility and control over organizational settings, data handling, and user access. These updates include a security center, generally available inference hooks, centralized management, and additional access controls. Security Center...