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Are You a Small Business Owner Looking for Advice?
By TODAY,5 days ago
Are you a small business owner navigating a challenge, looking to grow, or trying to figure out your next move? TODAY is looking for entrepreneurs who could use some guidance from businesswoman and founder Kendra Scott. Whether you’re struggling to scale, expand your customer base, market your product, balance it all, or simply need advice from someone who’s been there, we want to hear your story. Tell us about your business, the obstacle you’re facing, and the question you’d love to ask Kendra.