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Vasa News: Vasa Bazaar on Saturday
By Roslyn Hjermstad,6 days ago
Head to Vasa on Saturday, Nov. 7 for some food, a bake sale, vendors and crafters; Oh My! The Lutheran Center will be a hoppin' place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Stop in for some lunch and conversation with neighbors and friends, new and old. Many crafters will have jewelry, holiday decor, freeze-dried candy, crochet and sewn items, homemade soaps, stain removal, a huge supply of quilting fabric, quilt kits and more! Vendors will add Norwex, Scentsy, Animal 3D puzzles, Pampered Chef . . . Get an early start on holiday shopping and avoid the crowds and last-minute craziness!