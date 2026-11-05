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Product & Service Launches – 11/5/2026
By Emily Boyle,6 days ago
Forms Logic, a cloud-based technology provider, and Orion, a wealth technology platform for advisers, collaborated to streamline transitions for Orion’s clients. Orion will leverage components of Forms Logic’s migrator solution, which organizes transition data, identifies and pre-populates required paperwork and automates workflows. The tool follows a six-step process: adviser introduction, contract completion, data capture, workflow creation, affiliation and transition execution.