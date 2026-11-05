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Atlanta Housing nears 10,000 affordable homes goal as redevelopment projects advance
By Gabi Hart,5 days ago
Atlanta Housing is closing in on a major milestone: creating or preserving 10,000 affordable homes across the city. During its Oct. 28 Board of Commissioners meeting at Atlanta Housing headquarters, the agency announced it has created or preserved 9,776 affordable homes since July 2022, reaching nearly 98% of its goal. The meeting also highlighted redevelopment projects, housing preservation efforts, financial updates and initiatives aimed at helping residents achieve economic independence.
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