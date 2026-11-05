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South Georgia Farmer: My Faith Is Not In My Government
6 days ago
The election of a new Ag Commissioner this week in Georgia shocked many South Georgia farmers. One producer is not reflecting on Tyler Harper not getting a second term and Katherine Juhan-Arnold being elected to public office. It’s the only way Kent Hamilton, chief executive officer of Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, Inc. in Norman Park, can cope with change impacting Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
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