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FHN MAC Scholars Hosts Fork and Film
By Josie Pingel,6 days ago
On Oct. 30, FHN’s MAC Scholars hosts Fork and Film in the FHN Learning Commons from 6p.m to 8p.m. This event was completely student led and was in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Students watched the movie Coco while being served the food that appeared in the movie. This was the first time that FHN held this event and MAC Scholars students are planning to host another one during Black History Month. (Photos by: Josie Pingel and Sara Echeverria)