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Pre-Leasing Begins at M&R Development’s 478-Unit The Bluffs on Lake Luxury Apartment Community Overlooking Lake Michigan
3 days ago
ST FRANCIS, WI - Pre-leasing has begun at The Bluffs on Lake, M&R Development’s new 478-unit luxury apartment community located on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan in St. Francis, Wis., just a 10-minute drive south of downtown Milwaukee. M&R is co-developing the Class A rental project with Campbell Capital Group, LLC, the same firm M&R teamed with to successfully develop 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit luxury rental building just south of The Bluffs on Lake that opened in 2021.