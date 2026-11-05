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Unfixed GhostMap Android flaw can trap phones in crash loops
By Bill Mann,3 days ago
Bitdefender researchers uncovered an Android flaw that allows a specially crafted app to trigger a persistent system crash loop simply by being installed. Dubbed ‘GhostMap,’ the denial-of-service issue can leave affected phones unusable even after a restart or after entering safe mode. According to Bitdefender, recovery may require a factory reset that erases locally stored data.