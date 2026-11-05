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Residential proxy services found routing traffic through White House network
By Alex Lekander,3 days ago
Residential proxy services allowed paying customers to route internet traffic through addresses assigned to the White House network. The findings raise concerns about unauthorized bandwidth sharing on a sensitive government network. Layer3 Intel disclosed the activity on November 4 after researchers spotted it in the company’s newly launched Residential Proxy...