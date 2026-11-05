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Swiftwater Crews rescue residents as record flooding covers Copperhill and McCaysville
By Mary-Beth Mangrum,6 days ago
COPPERHILL, Tenn. — First responders from the Chattanooga area carried out Swiftwater rescues Thursday after catastrophic flooding trapped people inside buildings in Copperhill, Tennessee, and neighboring McCaysville, Georgia. One rescue involved Collette Powell, a Navy veteran, was forced to escape her second-floor Copperhill apartment after rising water surrounded her...