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Iris Plaza says cloud breach exposed data on 7.7 million customers
By Amar Ćemanović,4 days ago
Japanese online retailer Iris Plaza has warned that a breach of an external cloud service may have exposed personal information relating to approximately 7.7 million people, including customer passwords. The company has confirmed unauthorized access but is still investigating how many records were actually leaked and how many individuals were...