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WSDOT wants public input on proposed high-speed rail connecting Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver
By KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF,4 days ago
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking for public input as it studies a potential high-speed rail line connecting Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver, British Columbia. The Cascadia High-Speed Rail proposal is being studied through 2028 as transportation agencies consider whether high-speed rail could help meet the Cascadia megaregion’s...
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