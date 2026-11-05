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Maltz Museum offers free admission in November
6 days ago
Individual admission is free at the Maltz Museum in Beachwood throughout November, thanks to the support of the Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission. Visitors can enjoy free individual general museum admission throughout the month and experience the museum’s newest exhibition, “Boris Lurie: Nothing To Do But To Try,” on view through Jan. 27, 2027. The initiative builds on a successful partnership between the museum and the commission, reflecting their shared commitment to Holocaust education, according to a news releases.