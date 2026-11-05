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Judge: ICE Officers Can’t Be Trusted And The Only Way To Fix This Is To Put Them On The Stand
By Tim Cushing,5 days ago
From the if-they-want-to-lie,-make-them-do-it-in-person dept. We all know ICE officers can’t be trusted. Neither can the agency that heads up most of Trump’s anti-migrant activities. Every murder by immigration officers is immediately greeted with self-justifying lies about “threats” to officers. Every assault gets the same treatment. Every recorded instance of abuse is immediately rebutted by bullshit claims about violent resistance or, at the very least, that any actions the officers took were justified because the person deserved to be arrested.