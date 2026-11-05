undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Infant dies from measles amid outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin
By Kyle Jones,6 days ago
MADISON, Wis. -- An infant died from measles amid an ongoing outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin, the state's Department of Health Services reported Thursday. This marks the state's first death of an infant from measles since 1990. The DHS said it would not release further information related to the death in order to protect the privacy of the family and child.